KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – It’s Day 2 of the NFL draft! Who will pick Will Levis? The standout Kentucky quarterback will be the biggest name on the board when the second round kicks off at 7 p.m. EST from Kansas City’s Union Station with the Pittsburgh Steelers on the clock.

Bryce Young went first overall to the Carolina Panthers followed by C.J. Stroud to the Houston Texans for a 1-2 quarterback combo at the top of the draft Thursday. The second round can be viewed on NFL Network and ESPN. Follow for live updates from Associated Press reporters across the country (all times EST).

LEVIS TO THE COLTS?

Colts owner Jim Irsay is raising eyebrows on Twitter hours before the start of the second round of the NFL draft by asking fans if the team should take Will Levis for a Joe Montana-Steve Young QB combo.

Irsay asked the question after Indianapolis took Florida’s Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick. The Colts have the fourth pick in the second round, the 35th overall.

Montana and Young are both Pro Football Hall of Famers who won Super Bowls in San Francisco. Young was Montana’s backup before replacing him.

ALL EYES ON LEVIS

The Kentucky QB was projected as high as the second overall pick. Instead, he’s heading to Round 2 still waiting for a team to buzz his phone, writes AP’s Arnie Stapleton.

Levis sat uncomfortably, sometimes squirming in front of the TV cameras, as he watched three quarterbacks picked in the first four selections: Young to the Panthers, Stroud to the Texans and Anthony Richardson fourth to the Indianapolis Colts.

WHO ARE THE BEST PLAYERS AVAILABLE?

Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker is another intriguing prospect still on the board after being bypassed on a wild Thursday night that featured several surprising swaps, two running backs selected among the top dozen picks and a late run on a thin class of wide receivers.

Other players expected to go in the second round include tight ends Michael Mayer (Notre Dame) and Luke Musgrave (Oregon State), cornerbacks Brian Branch (Alabama), Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State) and Kelee Ringo (Georgia), and guard O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida).

WHO PICKS IN THE SECOND ROUND?

The Steelers, Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions have the first three picks in Round 2.

The Los Angeles Rams (36th overall) and Miami Dolphins (51st) jump into action in Round 2 after being spectators on Thursday night. The Rams traded away their first-round pick and the Dolphins were punished by the league for tampering.

The Denver Broncos (67th) and Cleveland Browns (74th) must wait for the third round, barring a trade to move up.

DRAFT PICKS SO FAR

AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo breaks down all 31 first-round picks, including Alabama defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who was once projected to be the first overall pick and went ninth to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Carter’s stock dropped after pleading no contest to two misdemeanors (reckless driving and racing) and being sentenced to a year of probation and community service in March on charges related to an automobile accident that killed a Georgia teammate and football staffer.

Young, Stroud, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (Texans), Richardson and Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon (Seattle Seahawks) were the top five selections, while Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was the last player picked in the first round by the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs.