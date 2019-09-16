New Zealand man brings emotional support clown to work

NEW ZEALAND (KRQE) – A New Zealand man thought he was going to lose his job so he brought an emotional support clown to work.

The New Zealand Herald reported that they received an image showing the soon-to-be ex-staff member sitting alongside his support clown during the departure interview. The clown reportedly blew up balloons and made balloon animals during the undoubtedly uncomfortable meeting.

While the report does not say whether the clown’s presence helped ease the man’s career transition, the New Zealand Herald reports that he has already landed a new job in advertising.

However, there is no word on whether the clown will be joining him at the office.