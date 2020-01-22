New York teen petitions to move Super Bowl to Saturday

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 03: A general view as the the New England Patriots celebrate their 13 to 3 win over the the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(KRQE)- With the Super Bowl is just over one week away, one New York teen is petitioning to move the big game to Saturday. Sixteen-year-old Frankie Ruggeri started a Change petition to get others behind his idea starting with the 2021 Super Bowl.

The petition, “Change Superbowl 55 to Saturday” had 8,341 signatures out of its goal of 10,000 as of Wednesday. The petition states that more adults would have the day off work and that more children would be able to enjoy the game.

He’s up against a good fight largely because the NFL believes tv ratings and revenue will be stronger by keeping the game on Sundays.