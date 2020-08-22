New U.S. Mail website helps people with mail-in voting

A person drops into a mail box applications for mail-in ballots, in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The Postmaster general announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned were causing widespread delays and could disrupt voting in the November election. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would “suspend” his initiatives until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.” (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRQE) – As part of the U.S. Postal Service’s ongoing effort to ensure that voters and election officials have the information they need to successfully use the U.S. Mail to vote in the November general election, they’ve launched a new Election Mail website. It will provide clear and concise information about voting by mail and will be available 24/7.

The Postal Service recognizes that many states are choosing to expand mail-in voting in the upcoming elections and that there will likely be a significant increase in demand among postal customers to participate in those elections by using the mail. In response to this, they have updated their website to serve both voting customers seeking information on how to use the mail to vote and election officials seeking resources to help make their administration of the upcoming elections a success.

The site will offer direct links to federal election resources as well as links to state-specific resources for domestic voters. They will also provide additional information, including links to resources supporting overseas and military voters as well.

The U.S. Postal Service advises those wanting to send their vote via the U.S. mail, to request ballots at the earliest point allowable, but no later than 15 days prior to the election date. They also recommend voters mail in their ballots at least one week prior to their states’ due dates to allow for timely receipt by election officials.