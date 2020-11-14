New trial date set for Mark Redwine

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A new trial date has been set in the case of a Durango father accused of murdering his son. Mark Redwine is accused of killing 13-year-old Dylan in 2012 during a court-ordered visit. Earlier this week, a mistrial was declared after the District Attorney made allegations against Redwine’s attorney. Friday, a new trial date was set for Jan. 25.
