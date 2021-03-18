New ranking: These are the best U.S. cities to live in

NATIONAL (NEXSTAR) – The best U.S. city to live in can be found in Texas, according to a new ranking released by Niche, a company that analyzes public data and reviews to create rankings, report cards and more for schools, colleges and neighborhoods.

Woodlands, Texas snagged the top spot on the list, scoring well in public schools, housing, family life and diversity. The master-planned community is located outside Houston and is known for its wooded forests and family-friendly cultural offerings. The Woodlands was followed by Arlington, Virginia; Naperville, Illinois; and Overland Park, Kansas.

Only two cities in New Mexico made the list. Niche ranked Albuquerque 122 and Las Cruces at 128.

Niche ranks cities on its Best Places to Live list by assessing several key factors, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities.

You can find the full methodology here. The top 10 best places to live, according to Niche, are as follows: