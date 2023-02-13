NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen has died after a crash in west Texas. Texas officials say a 16-year-old from Albuquerque was driving a pickup truck on a dirt road two miles west of Pampa Sunday afternoon.

They say she was driving too fast, skidded, overcorrected, and skidded into a ditch where the truck rolled over. The driver and three other passengers survived.

Officials say a 17-year-old who was not wearing a seatbelt died at the hospital. An 11-year-old from Albuquerque was also in the truck and had non-life-threatening injuries.