New dog breed to compete at Westminster Dog Show

(KRQE)- The Azawakh is the newest dog breed to compete in the 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. At an event on Tuesday, organizers showcased some of the past winners including the cocker spaniel and the airedale terrier.

The Azawakh is the newest member of the hound group and is originally from Africa. The breed is short-haired and is said to have once traveled with desert nomads.

The dog show highlights over 2,600 dogs from 204 breeds. The event kicks off on Monday at Madison Square Garden as the show runs from February 9 through February 11.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has been held annually in New York City since 1877.