Netflix acquires 90’s “Invader Zim” and “Rocko’s Modern Life” spinoff movies

FILE- This March 19, 2018, file photo shows the Netflix app on an iPad in Baltimore. Netflix reports financial results Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Nostalgic about the 90s? Classic Nickelodeon cartoons will soon be movies coming to a popular streaming service.

Viacom announced movie reboots of “Rocko’s Modern Life” and “Invader Zim’ have been sold and the lucky buyer is Netflix. According to reports, the films have been in the making for some time.

The film “Static Cling” will feature the crew from “Rocko’s Modern Life” . “Invader Zim: Enter the Florus” will star the alien named Zim as he continues his quest for world domination.

Both movies are written and directed by the original creators and also feature many of the original voice actors. Release dates have not yet been announced.