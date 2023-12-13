(The Hill) – Nearly half of the 5 million veterans that have been screened by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) under a new law have reported at least one possible exposure to toxic substances during their military service.
Announcing the 5 million screening milestone, the VA revealed that 2.1 million veterans — or 43 percent of those screened — were potentially exposed to such substances during their service.
A variety of toxic exposures can come up in these screenings, but the most common were exposures to burn pits and Agent Orange.
Story continues below
- New Mexico: New Mexico Environment Department asking for millions to pay employees
- Crime: Woman accused of killing her girlfriend in Hobbs to remain behind bars
- Albuquerque: 112 warrants cleared in Bernalillo County Metro Court’s safe surrender event
- Local: A meteor shower is coming; here’s how you can see it in New Mexico
Exposure to burn pits and other airborne hazards that can be encountered during military service can cause a variety of cancers including those affecting the brain, neck, kidneys and pancreas.
Agent Orange is a herbicide that was used during the Vietnam War. It can cause bladder cancer, blood cancers, Parkinson’s disease and birth defects.
The screenings were launched as part of the PACT Act, a 2022 law that expanded benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances.
VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a written statement that the screenings are aimed at improving health care and detecting “potential health challenges as early as possible.”