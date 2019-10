(KRQE)- A new class of Navy ships has officially been named in honor of the Navajo people.

Back in 2017, legislation was passed supporting the naming of the vessels as USNS Navajo. On Wednesday it was made official.

The first ship in the class, the USNS Navajo is expected to be completed in 2021. Other potential vessels will be named in honor of prominent Native Americans and perhaps Navajo Code Talkers.