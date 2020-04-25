Navy admiral advises reinstatement of fired carrier captain

WASHINGTON (AP) – The top Navy officer has recommended that Capt. Brett Crozier be returned to his ship.

Officials say Adm. Mike Gilday has recommended the reinstatement of the aircraft carrier captain fired for sending a fraught email to commanders pleading for faster action to protect his crew from a coronavirus outbreak.

That’s according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the results of an investigation that have not yet been made public.

Gilday met with Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Tuesday and with Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Friday morning to lay out his recommendations.

