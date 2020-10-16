Navajo Nation lowering flags to honor late tribal president

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — All flags on the Navajo Nation will be flown at half-staff through Monday in honor of former tribal President Thomas Atcitty.
The 86-year-old Atcitty died Sunday in New Mexico. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer issued the proclamation for the flag-lowering that is set to begin Friday morning.
Atcitty was the tribe’s vice president from 1995-1998 and served as president for five months in 1998. He also served seven terms as a New Mexico state representative from 1980-1994.
From 1972-1977, Atcitty was the president of Navajo Community College, the first tribal college on a Native American reservation. It later became Diné College.
The Navajo Nation extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
