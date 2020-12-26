Navajo Nation electric line project a success

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – More homes on the Navajo Nation will now have electricity. Utility Authority crews have been working weeklong shifts through winter conditions to complete an electric line project.
Their goal was to connect 510 more homes to electricity, and as of Friday, they have surpassed that with 583. The project was funded by the CARES Act when approved in August.
