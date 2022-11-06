(KRQE) — A high-ranking legislative official in the Navajo Nation is resigning. This decision was made after a photo of the official surfaced.

Council Speaker Seth Damon came under fire recently after he was photographed drunk while on vacation with his family in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lawmakers filed a bill late last month to put him on administrative leave without pay indefinitely.

However, during a special session of the council on Friday, Damon announced he will step aside and take responsibility for his actions.

“I am going to put aside my differences. My, most importantly, my own time frame, but not to make sure I lose the dignity that this council has and needs to move forward, not only within our Four Sacred Mountains but outside our Four Sacred Mountains.”

Damon was in his second, two-year term as head of the Tribe’s Legislative Branch.