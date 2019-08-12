BRISTOL, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 14: A man browses records for sale in Wanted Records in St Nicholas Market on October 14, 2015 in Bristol, England. Although sales of vinyl records declined dramatically with the introduction of digital formats such as CDs and downloads it is now seen as a premium product and sales this year in the UK of newly pressed LP records on vinyl are expected to top 2million double what they were in 2014. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

(KRQE) – It’s time to dust off those 45s because its National Vinyl Record Day. Monday, August 12, people are encouraged to listen to all kinds of music on vinyl.

While records left the mainstream music industry by 1991, they are now making a comeback. Since 2006 vinyl record sales continue to increase according to Pitchfork.com. Top artists have also been releasing their albums on vinyl in recent years.

Many will celebrate the day by visiting a local record store or by posting photos to social media using #VinylRecordDay.

According to National Calendar, Gary Freiberg of Los Osos, California founded National Vinyl Record Day commemorating the day Thomas Edison invented the phonograph in 1877.