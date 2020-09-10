National Toy Hall of Fame reveals the 12 toy finalists

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced the 12 finalists for induction into the hall.

The 12 finalists are: Baby Nancy, bingo, Breyer Horses, Jenga, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Risk, sidewalk chalk, Sorry!, Tamagotchi, and Yahtzee.

“These 12 toys represent the wide scope of playthings—from simple sidewalk chalk that has its roots in ancient times, to Baby Nancy, which proved a turning point in the representation of race in dolls, to the more-recent, highly innovative Tamagotchi,” said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections. “Whether old or new, or simple of high-tech, all 12 of these toy finalists greatly influenced the world of play.”

Fans can submit their vote from Sept. 9 to 16 as part of a “Player’s Choice” ballot online. The three toys that receive the most public votes will be submitted and join the other top three submissions by members of the selection committee.

Criteria for induction include: Icon-status, longevity, discovery and innovation.

71 toys have been inducted into the Hall of Fame so far.

The final 2020 toy inductees will be announced Thursday, Nov. 5.