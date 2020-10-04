National Taco Day: Freebies and deals from popular restaurants

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — National Taco Day is Sunday, Oct. 4 and eateries across America are celebrating with free and discounted offers on the popular Mexican food item.

According to the food holiday’s website, NationalTacoDay.com, Americans ate more than 4.5 billion tacos last year, which the site estimates is 490,000 miles of food (which is about the distance from the earth to the moon and back).

Jack in the Box: Celebrating National Taco Day, from Oct. 4 through Oct. 10, Jack in the Box is offering two FREE tacos with any app purchase.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: In honor of National Taco Day, Moe Rewards members will receive $5 off the Taco Kit (originally starting at $29.99). The kit includes a choice of proteins, tortillas, queso, beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, queso and chips.

Torchy’s Tacos: Torchy’s is celebrating National Taco Day throughout the month of October with the return of The Washingtonian. Throughout the month, guests will receive a Tacos/Queso 2020 campaign button with the purchase of The Washington while supplies last.

Taco Bell: Taco Bell is kicking off National Taco Day with the launch of a gifting platform and the fast-food chain is giving a free taco to gift for the first 10,000 people who use Taco Gifter. Taco Bell’s Twitter account will announce when the free tacos will be available Sunday.

Taco Gifter is a service that does exactly what the name implies, gifts a taco to someone else.

Taco Cabana: Taco Cabana will offer some of its most popular tacos for only $1 Sunday. Available for the discounted rate will be a classic bean and cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef taco.

On The Border: On The Border will be serving up $2 tacos throughout the day. Guests can choose from crispy or soft, chicken tinga or seasoned ground beef. Available October 4th only.