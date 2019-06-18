FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Default on your federal student loans and the government can take up to 15 percent of each paycheck to satisfy your debt. The Education Department can also withhold federal benefits like tax returns and Social Security payments. Garnishment […]

Tuesday is the day to treat yourself, June 18 is National Splurge Day.

According to Dictionary.com, Splurge means “to indulge oneself in some luxury or pleasure.” National Splurge Day was created in 1994 by Adrienne Sioux Koopersmith.

Celebrate this day however you want. Maybe that splurge is adding some extra whipped creme to your latte or booking a spa day. If you splurge on a day off to play golf, enjoy the 18 holes regardless of the score.

Whatever you choose to do, National Splurge Day is all about celebrating you and doing something you may not usually take the time or money to do.