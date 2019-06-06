National Higher Education Day promotes advancement of students

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Students throw their mortarboards in the air during their graduation photograph at the University of Birmingham degree congregations on July 14, 2009 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Students throw their mortarboards in the air during their graduation photograph at the University of Birmingham degree congregations on July 14, 2009 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

(KRQE) - Michelangelo supposedly said "I am still learning" when he was 87-years-old. Whether that legend is true or not, it's a good lesson to remember as Thursday is National Higher Education Day.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, college graduates made 56% more money than high school graduates in 2015. That's the biggest difference on record.

However, it's also more expensive than ever to go to college. Former students owe an estimated $1.5 trillion in loans. That shouldn't discourage you from pursuing higher education though.

Financial assistance is available through scholarships and grants and many universities offer degrees for less money through online programs.