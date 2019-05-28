National

National Hamburger Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Americans eat more than 50 billion burgers each year, accounting for almost half of all sandwiches sold in the United States.

Offers.com, surveyed 1,200 consumers and found out that their favorite spot to grab a burger was Five Guys with 28%. In-N-Out and Wendy's followed with 17%, McDonald's with 15% and Burger King with 14%.

According to USA Today, some burger retailers are offering special deals Tuesday. 

