National Donut Day returns for second celebration of the year

(KRQE)- One of America’s favorite treats is celebrated not once, but twice as Tuesday is the second National Donut Day of the year. The first Friday of June is also celebrated as National Donut Day.

The June holiday honors the reported 250 Salvation Army women who served the pastry to soldiers during World War I. The first National Donut Day honoring this practice was celebrated in 1938 in Chicago.

November’s holiday is much like other national food days as it is a celebration of the sweet treat. It’s reported that Americans eat 10 billion doughnuts a year.

That’s about 31 doughnuts per person. The signature hole in the middle is said to have begun to help the doughnuts cook more evenly.