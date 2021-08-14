National Navajo Code Talkers Day commemorated virtually

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation hosted a virtual event on Saturday in honor of National Navajo Code Talkers Day. Navajo Code Talkers helped the U.S. during World War II by encoding and transmitting messages in the Navajo language.

August 14 was designated National Navajo Code Talkers Day by President Ronald Reagan in 1982. Saturday was a way to pay tribute to the Navajo Code Talkers for their service and to carry on their legacies.