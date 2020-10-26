NASA to announce new discovery about moon

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A photo taken on May 13, 2019 shows a view of the moon in Cannes, southern France. (Photo by Laurent EMMANUEL / AFP)

(KRQE)- NASA is expected to announce a new discovery about the moon from the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) at a teleconference at 10 a.m. MST on Monday, Oct. 26. SOFIA is the world’s largest airborne observatory and is a modified Boeing 747 aircraft with a nearly 9-foot telescope that flies in the atmosphere.

NASA reports SOFIA makes observations in infrared wavelengths and can detect phenomena that cannot be seen with visible light. The new discovery announced on Monday is said to contribute to the organization’s efforts to learn about the moon in support of deep space exploration.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss