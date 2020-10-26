NASA to announce new discovery about moon

A photo taken on May 13, 2019 shows a view of the moon in Cannes, southern France. (Photo by Laurent EMMANUEL / AFP)

(KRQE)- NASA is expected to announce a new discovery about the moon from the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) at a teleconference at 10 a.m. MST on Monday, Oct. 26. SOFIA is the world’s largest airborne observatory and is a modified Boeing 747 aircraft with a nearly 9-foot telescope that flies in the atmosphere.

NASA reports SOFIA makes observations in infrared wavelengths and can detect phenomena that cannot be seen with visible light. The new discovery announced on Monday is said to contribute to the organization’s efforts to learn about the moon in support of deep space exploration.

