NASA lets you know what space looked like on your birthday

This composite image made available by NASA shows a neutron star, center, left behind by the explosion from the original star’s death in the constellation Taurus, observed on Earth as the supernova of A.D. 1054. This image uses data from three of NASA’s observatories: the Chandra X-ray image is shown in blue, the Hubble Space Telescope optical image is in red and yellow, and the Spitzer Space Telescope’s infrared image is in purple. After nearly two decades in Earth orbit, scanning the universe with infrared eyes, ground controllers plan to put the faltering Spitzer Space Telescope into permanent hibernation on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2020. (X-Ray: NASA/CXC/J.Hester (ASU); Optical: NASA/ESA/J.Hester & A.Loll (ASU); Infrared: NASA/JPL-Caltech/R.Gehrz (Univ. Minn.) via AP)

UNITED STATES (KRQE) – The Hubble Telescope is marking 30 years in orbit and you can join the celebration.

NASA is letting you check out Hubble images taken on your birthday. Just select the month and date. And, it will pull images the telescope captured then. To find what the telescope took on your birthday, visit the official NASA website.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources