NASA lets you know what space looked like on your birthday

UNITED STATES (KRQE) – The Hubble Telescope is marking 30 years in orbit and you can join the celebration.
NASA is letting you check out Hubble images taken on your birthday. Just select the month and date. And, it will pull images the telescope captured then. To find what the telescope took on your birthday, visit the official NASA website.
