NASA image captures galactic ‘fireworks’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new image released by NASA shows an impressive display of fireworks in a galaxy located about 23 million light-years away.

According to NASA, the galactic light show involves a giant black hole, shock waves and vast reservoirs of gas.

The galactic fireworks display is taking place in NGC 4258, which is known to have a spiral galaxy like our Milky Way. However, it also has two extra spiral arms that glow in X-ray, optical and radio light.

“The anomalous arms are seen in this new composite image, where X-rays from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory are blue, radio data from the NSF’s Karl Jansky Very Large Array are purple, optical data from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope are yellow and infrared data from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope are red,” the space agency explains in an article.

Also, a new study made with the Spitzer telescope shows that shock waves, similar to the sonic booms from supersonic planes, are heating large amounts of gas — equivalent to about 10 million suns.

Researchers believe that the black hole at the center of the galaxy is producing powerful jets of high-energy particles. The jets then strike the disk of the galaxy and generate shock waves. The wave, in turn, heat the gas to thousands of degrees.