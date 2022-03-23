AUSTIN (Nexstar) — From Austin on Wednesday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi promised to again support U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, in his runoff for re-election after the FBI raided his home.

Pelosi was in town for an event with U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, to talk about strengthening the Affordable Care Act on its anniversary. Her support for Cuellar was brought up at the end of the event during reporter questions.

“I support my incumbents,” Pelosi said. “I support every one of the, from right to left. That is what I do.”

The speaker shifted toward the midterm elections in November, which she said is her focus because “we have no intention of losing.”

Cuellar faces a challenge from immigration lawyer Jessica Cisneros, who was a former intern for the Laredo congressman. Cisneros narrowly lost to Cuellar in 2020 but managed to land in runoff territory after the March primary election. During her 2020 bid, Pelosi flew out to Laredo to campaign for Cuellar but did not do so this time around.

Cuellar’s re-election bid is not just threatened by the challenge from progressive Cisneros. In January, the FBI raided the Laredo home and offices of Cuellar, who is seeking a 10th term. He has not been charged with any crime and has said he is fully cooperating in any investigation.

When asked by a reporter if Pelosi knew anything about the FBI raid, Pelosi said “I don’t know what it is.”

“I haven’t seen anything, have you? Do you know what it’s about?” the Speaker asked.

Cisneros enjoys endorsements from progressive firebrands including U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY. In the days before the primary, Ocasio-Cortez campaigned for Cisneros in San Antonio, which is part of the contested congressional district. Cuellar, a centrist Democrat, was endorsed by the House Majority leader, U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-MD, the House’s second-highest ranked Democrat.