Mother arrested after 12-year-old gives birth to 24-year-old man’s baby

TULSA (WJW) – An Oklahoma mother has been arrested after her 12-year-old daughter gave birth to a 24-year-old man’s child. Tulsa Police Department says the mother, Desiree Castaneda, allegedly knew of the relationship between the two and threw them a baby shower. She faces charges of enabling child sex abuse and child neglect in the case.
Story continues below:
- Vaccine: All state employees required to be vaccinated or get tested regularly
- Crime: 2021 sees 73 homicides in Albuquerque, so far
- KRQE Espanol: Jueves 29 de Julio 2021
- Investigation: ‘Lawmakers, not lawbreakers’: Rep. Stapleton’s legislative investigation process
According to police, the father of the baby, Juan Miranda-Jara, was arrested July 14 when officers were called to the hospital for a possible rape while the girl was in labor.
According to police, Miranda-Jara admitted he was in a relationship with the girl and that it started in October 2020. He also admitted he is the father of the baby, police say.
He faces charges of first-degree rape of a minor. The girl’s father is in prison serving a 12-year sentence for first-degree rape in an unrelated case.