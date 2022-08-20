Thermometer with high temperature on the city with glowing sun background. Heatwave concept

(STACKER) – On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913.

More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest temperatures on record in the United States, the third-largest country in the world. As some states are infamous for having blistering hot summers, others become inundated by winter storms and frigid cold. The contiguous U.S. had its warmest meteorological summer (June-August) on record in 2021, according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA’s State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

Alabama

– All-time highest temperature: 112° F (Centreville on Sept. 6, 1925)

– All-time lowest temperature: -27° F (New Market 2 on Jan. 30, 1966)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 32.52 inches (Dauphin Island #2 on July 19–20, 1997)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 20 inches (Walnut Grove on March 13, 1993)

Walnut Grove became famous as a town burned during the Civil War. Despite being another subtropical town, on March 13, 1993, it was covered in 20 inches of snow. The extreme weather was termed the “Superstorm of 1993” by the National Weather Service because of its strength (equal to a Category 3 hurricane) and size. At one point, the storm system ran from Eastern Canada to Central America.

Alaska

– All-time highest temperature: 100° F (Fort Yukon on June 27, 1915)

– All-time lowest temperature: -80° F (Prospect Creek on Jan. 23, 1971)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 15.05 inches (Seward Airport on Oct. 10, 1986)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 78 inches (Mile 47 Camp on Feb. 9, 1963)

Prospect Creek recorded the coldest ever U.S. temperature of -80 degrees in 1971. On Oct. 10, 1986, Seward witnessed the highest rainfall as compared to any other parts of Alaska due to an unrelenting rainstorm. The highways and the railroads took a massive hit during the three-day rainstorm, and the region was declared as a “Federal disaster area.” In October 2018, the city of Seward was forced to announce an emergency declaration after facing the wrath of heavy flooding yet again. Nearly 5 inches of rain were recorded following several days of heavy rainfall that caused debris to block several roads.

Arizona

– All-time highest temperature: 128° F (Lake Havasu City on June 29, 1994)

– All-time lowest temperature: -40° F (Hawley Lake on Jan. 7, 1971)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.4 inches (Workman Creek 1 on Sept. 4–5, 1970)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 38 inches (Heber (Black Mesa) Ranger Station on Dec. 14, 1967)

Heber Black Mesa Ranger Station is a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Phoenix and is a ranger district on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. On Dec. 14, 1967, this part of Arizona suffered from an unexpected natural disaster in the form of a non-stop snowfall that lasted eight days and came to be known as The Blizzard of 1967.

Arkansas

– All-time highest temperature: 120° F (Ozark on Aug.10, 1936)

– All-time lowest temperature: -29° F (Gravette on Feb.13, 1905)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.06 inches (Big Fork 1 SSE on Dec. 3, 1982)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 25 inches (Corning on Jan. 22, 1918)

“The Great Heat Wave of 1936” affected around 15 states during its three-week run that brought temperatures above 100 degrees. Still, Ozark topped the charts by reaching 120 degrees. Also known as the “1936 North American Heat Wave,” it exacerbated the levels of human suffering during the ongoing Great Depression. Little Rock in Arkansas had to endure its hottest summer in 2010 between June and August when the temperature went above 90 degrees for two months.

California

– All-time highest temperature: 134° F (Greenland Ranch on July 10, 1913)

– All-time lowest temperature: -45° F (Boca on Jan. 20, 1937)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 25.83 inches (Hoegees Fc 60 A on Jan. 22–23, 1943)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 67 inches (Echo Summit Sierra at Tahoe on Jan. 5, 1982)



Death Valley’s Greenland Ranch holds the record for the highest temperature ever recorded at 134 in 1913. But On Jan. 20, 1937, Boca—a former reservoir located in Nevada County—recorded a mind-numbingly cold temperature of -45 degrees. In February 2019, news reports observed that June Mountain in the Sierra Nevada, located east of Yosemite National Park, reported 72 inches of snow in 24 hours.

Colorado

– All-time highest temperature: 115° F (John Martin Reservoir on July 20, 2019)

– All-time lowest temperature: -61° F (Maybell on Feb. 1, 1985)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.85 inches (USGS Rod & Gun (Ft. Carson) on Sept.12, 2013)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 75.8 inches (Silver Lake on April 14–15, 1921)

During the 2013 floods that took place across Colorado, the highest precipitation levels were recorded on Sept. 12, 2013, at Fort Carson, a United States Army installation located in El Paso County. In September 2019, smaller rainstorms affected Denver resulting in flash floods and mudslides.

Connecticut

– All-time highest temperature: 106° F (Torrington on Aug. 23, 1916)

– All-time lowest temperature: -32° F (Falls Village on Feb. 16, 1943)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 12.77 inches (Burlington on Aug. 19, 1955)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 36 inches (Ansonia 1 NE on Feb. 8–9, 2013)

On Aug. 19, 1955, the Great Flood of 1955 occurred in Burlington. The last time Connecticut had witnessed such heavy rainfalls was during colonial times. Fast forward to 64 years later to October 2019 when strong winds and heavy rains left thousands of residents without electricity in Wilton, Connecticut. Following that, coastal flooding warnings were also issued to New Haven and Fairfield counties.

Delaware

– All-time highest temperature: 110° F (Millsboro on July 21, 1930)

– All-time lowest temperature: -17° F (Millsboro on Jan. 17, 1893)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 8.5 inches (Dover on July 13, 1975)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 25 inches (Dover on Feb. 19, 1979)

Millsboro is one of the two cities in the United States that holds the record for both the highest and lowest temperatures recorded in a state. Also of interest was a major east coast cyclone in 1979 that brought record-breaking snowfall to the Mid-Atlantic states. Because of this, Dover received the most snowfall in the history of Delaware’s climate. In comparison to the 25 inches of snow recorded in Dover in February 1979, there were only 4–6 inches of snowfall in January 2019.

Florida

– All-time highest temperature: 109° F (Monticello 5 SE on June 29, 1931)

– All-time lowest temperature: -2° F (Tallahassee on Feb.13, 1899)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 23.28 inches (Key West International Airport on Nov.11–12, 1980)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 4 inches (Milton Experiment Station on March 6, 1954)

1980’s Hurricane Jeanne indirectly struck Florida’s Key West with heavy rainfall after it first formed in the Gulf of Mexico. But it did result in the heaviest rainfall Florida had ever witnessed within one day. Florida was struck in 2004 by four back-to-back major hurricanes within six weeks.

An estimated depth of rainfall calculated following Hurricane Easy Sept. 5, 1950, revealed 38.7 inches fell in Yankeetown, Florida. The value is thought to be accurate, but being an estimate isn’t counted as an official observation.

Georgia

– All-time highest temperature: 112° F (Greenville on Aug. 20, 1983)

– All-time lowest temperature: -17° F (CCC Fire Camp F-16 (near Beatum) on Jan. 27, 1940)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 21.1 inches (Americus on July 6, 1994)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 19.3 inches (Cedartown on March 3, 1942)

The flood of 1994 in Americus included surging floodwaters that entered Americus rapidly and were described as “fierce” by local news outlets. More than 100 small dams in nearby areas had reached their capacity and started washing out directly on the roads. The deluge also damaged the railroad service that took several months to recover even after the floodwaters receded.

Hawaii

– All-time highest temperature: 100° F (Pahala 21 on April 27, 1931)

– All-time lowest temperature: 12° F (Mauna Kea Observatory 111. on May 17, 1979)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 38 inches (Kilauea 1134 on Jan. 24–25, 1956)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 6.5 inches (Haleakala on Feb. 2, 1936)

Hawaii’s highest-ever rainfall came in late January of 1956 in Kilauea, Kauai. In April 2018, heavy rainfalls devastated the island of Kauai once again as dozens of homes were left in shambles in the island’s towns, including Hanalei, Wainiha, Haena, and Anahola. The floods affected 532 houses in Kauai and Oahu, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

Idaho

– All-time highest temperature: 118° F (Orofino on July 28, 1934)

– All-time lowest temperature: -60° F (Island Park on Jan.18, 1943)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 7.17 inches (Rattlesnake Creek on Nov. 23, 1909)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 31 inches (Anderson Dam on Dec.18, 1967)

Rattlesnake Creek in Elmore County was recorded on Nov. 23, 1909, to have received the most rainfall of 7.17 inches in one day. In April 2019, several residents in the nearby community of Stites woke up to the sight of their homes and neighborhoods covered in more than a foot of water that had accumulated within an hour early in the morning.

Illinois

– All-time highest temperature: 117° F (East St. Louis on July 14, 1954)

– All-time lowest temperature: -38° F (Mount Carroll on Jan. 31, 2019)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 16.91 inches (Aurora on July 18, 1996)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 36 inches (Astoria on Feb. 28, 1900)

East St. Louis recorded the state’s most sweltering temperature on July 14, 1954. While the residents of East St. Louis first woke up to stifling 100-degree heat; by late afternoon, the temperature soared to 117 degrees. Residents in St. Louis recalled July 14, 1954, as the day “they were just cooked.”

Indiana

– All-time highest temperature: 116° F (Collegeville St Joseph County Airport on July 14, 1936)

– All-time lowest temperature: -36° F (New Whiteland on Jan. 19, 1994)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 10.5 inches (Princeton 1 W on Aug. 6, 1905)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 33 inches (Salem on Dec. 23, 2004)

On Aug. 6, 1905, Princeton, a city in Indiana’s Gibson County, recorded the highest one-day-long rainfall event in the state at 10.5 inches. More recently, in June 2019, severe storms in central and southern Indiana caused floods that left thousands of households powerless. Several roads also had to be closed after there were reports of cars being stuck in the floods.

Iowa

– All-time highest temperature: 118° F (Keokuk No 2 on July 20, 1934)

– All-time lowest temperature: -47° F (Elkader 6 SSW on Feb. 3, 1996)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 13.18 inches (Atlantic 1 NE on June 14, 1998)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 24 inches (Lenox on April 20, 1918)

The Nishnabotna River that runs along Atlantic in Iowa’s Cass County experienced intense flooding on June 14, 1998, after heavy rainfall and a severe thunderstorm. Many bridges were either damaged or completely destroyed, and all highways and roads had to be closed once the flooding started intensifying. More recently, in October 2020, western Iowa suffered from repeated flooding that forced the closure of Interstate 29 and Interstate 680.

Kansas

– All-time highest temperature: 121° F (Fredonia on July 18, 1936)

– All-time lowest temperature: -40° F (Lebanon on Feb. 13, 1905)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: Data not available

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 30 inches (Pratt 3NW on March 28, 2009)

Pratt, a city with a population of 6,835 people, had recorded the state’s heaviest snowfall on March 28, 2009. A spring snowstorm had resulted in a whopping 30 inches of snow falling within one day in Pratt.

Kentucky

– All-time highest temperature: 114° F (Greensburg on July 28, 1930)

– All-time lowest temperature: -37° F (Shelbyville 1 E on Jan. 19, 1994)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 10.48 inches (Louisville WFO on March 1, 1997)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 26 inches (Simers on March 3, 1942)

The flood of 1997 in Louisville resulted in 10.48 inches of rainfall within one day on March 1, 1997. The deluge intensified when smaller streams started overflowing rapidly, which in turn caused the worst flooding along the Ohio River. As if the large amounts of flooding wasn’t bad enough, tornadoes were also reported from Arkansas to southern Kentucky.

Louisiana

– All-time highest temperature: 114° F (Plain Dealing on Aug. 10, 1936)

– All-time lowest temperature: -16° F (Minden on Feb. 13, 1899)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 22 inches (Hackberry 8 SSW on Aug. 28–29, 1962)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 13 inches (Colfax on Feb. 13, 1960)

Hackberry, a community in Cameron Parish, witnessed the state’s heaviest rainfall between Aug. 28 and 29 in 1962. A tropical depression that had first formed in the western Gulf of Mexico eventually struck the Texas and Louisiana border two days later before finally subsiding on Aug. 30, 1962. In August 2016, the state of Louisiana suffered from devastating flooding. More than 100,000 houses were destroyed, and over 10,000 people had to move to shelters.

Maine

– All-time highest temperature: 105° F (North Bridgton on July 10, 1911)

– All-time lowest temperature: -50° F (Big Black River (near Saint Pamphile, Pq) on Jan. 16, 2009)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 13.32 inches (Portland Jetport on Oct. 20–21, 1996)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 40 inches (Orono on Dec. 30, 1962)

The flood of Southern Maine in 1996 resulted in the state’s highest rainfall or precipitation levels on Oct. 20–21, 1996, that was recorded at the Portland Jetport. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the severe flooding resulted in one death and damaged more than 2,100 homes and businesses. Most recently, on April 21, 2019, huge amounts of snow that had accumulated across Maine resulted in several minor and major floods.

Maryland

– All-time highest temperature: 109° F (Cumberland on Aug. 6, 1918)

– All-time lowest temperature: -40° F (Oakland 1 SE on Jan.13, 1912)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.75 inches (Jewell on July 26–27, 1897)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 31 inches (Clear Spring 1 ENE on March 29, 1942)

The greatest record 24-hour total rainfall in Maryland was in Jewell on July 26–27, 1897. In mid-October, Maryland experienced coastal flooding because of Tropical Storm Melissa that kept increasing water levels at the Chesapeake Bay as floods were 2.5 feet higher than usual.

Massachusetts

– All-time highest temperature: 107° F (Chester 2 on Aug. 2, 1975)

– All-time lowest temperature: -35° F (Coldbrook on Feb.15, 1943)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 18.15 inches (Westfield on Aug. 18–19, 1955)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 29 inches (Natick on April 1, 1997)

Westfield, Massachusetts, suffered from heavy flooding and rainfall in the middle of August 1955, making it the wettest day for the state. The Great Flood of 1955 affected both Connecticut and Massachusetts, resulting from Hurricanes Connie and then a week later, Hurricane Diane.

Michigan

– All-time highest temperature: 112° F (Stanwood on July 13, 1936)

– All-time lowest temperature: -51° F (Vanderbilt 11ENE on Feb. 9, 1934)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 12.92 inches (6E Fountain on July 20, 2019)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 32 inches (Herman on Dec. 2, 1985)

In the years of 2013 and 2014, Michigan faced heavy flooding after the Grand Rapids River overflowed. In 2019 after almost two weeks of heavy rainfall, most homes in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood were underwater.

Minnesota

– All-time highest temperature: 115° F (Beardsley on July 29, 1917)

– All-time lowest temperature: -60° F (Tower 2S on Feb. 2, 1996)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 15.1 inches (Hokah Wastewater Treatment Plant on Aug. 19, 2007)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 36 inches (Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center on Jan.7, 1994)

Hokah, a city in Houston County, had the state’s heaviest one-day rainfall on Aug. 19, 2007. The flood of 2007 claimed the lives of six people and resulted in nearby counties also going several feet underwater.

Mississippi

– All-time highest temperature: 115° F (Holly Springs 2 N on July 29, 1930)

– All-time lowest temperature: -19° F (Corinth 7 SW on Jan. 30, 1966)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 15.68 inches (Columbus 4 ESE on July 9, 1968)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 18 inches (Tunica 2 N on Dec. 23, 1963)

The “New Year’s Snowstorm” swept through the Southern United States, killing three people and setting historic snowfall records in Tunica, Mississippi. A few days later, Alabama and Tennessee witnessed extremely heavy snowfall from Dec. 31, 1963, to Jan. 1, 1964.

Missouri

– All-time highest temperature: 118° F (Warsaw 1 on July 14, 1954)

– All-time lowest temperature: -40° F (Warsaw 1 on Feb. 13, 1905)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 18.18 inches (Edgerton on July 20, 1965)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 24 inches (Jackson on Feb. 25, 1979)

Warsaw is one of two cities in the United States that holds the record for both the highest and lowest temperatures recorded in a state (the other is Millsboro, Delaware). During the 1965 flood in Edgerton, four people died and 729 residences were damaged or completely destroyed. Approximately 433,000 acres of agricultural land flooded during the deluge. The total damages the floods inflicted on properties cost Missouri $24,292,900.

Montana

– All-time highest temperature: 117° F (Glendive on July 20, 1893)

– All-time lowest temperature: -70° F (Rogers Pass on Jan.20, 1954)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.5 inches (Springbrook on June 20, 1921)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 48 inches (Millegan 14 SE on Dec. 27, 2003)

Montana’s lowest temperature was recorded in 1954 at -70 degrees. But in early February 2019 and into the first week of March, Montana set a brand-new bone-chilling record for consecutive below-freezing days when Great Falls concluded its 32-day streak on March 8, 2019.

Nebraska

– All-time highest temperature: 118° F (Geneva on July 15, 1934)

– All-time lowest temperature: -47° F (Oshkosh on Dec. 22, 1989)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 13.15 inches (York on July 8–9, 1950)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 27 inches (Dalton on Dec.21, 2006)

Before the unforgiving heat wave hit Geneva, Nebraska, in July 1934, the state was already struggling due to a severe drought that had worsened living conditions for farmers and other residents. During “The Heat Wave of 1934,” people slept outdoors to escape from the terrible heat in their own houses.

Nevada

– All-time highest temperature: 125° F (Laughlin on June 29, 1994)

– All-time lowest temperature: -50° F (San Jacinto on Jan. 8, 1937)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 7.78 inches (Mt. Charleston Fire Station on Oct. 20, 2004)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 36 inches (Daggett Pass on Dec. 21, 1996)

Nevada is no stranger to extreme heat. While the hottest day in Nevada was recorded in Laughlin in 1994, in late August 2019, an excessive heat warning was issued to the residents of Las Vegas as the temperature slid up to 110 degrees. Studies show residents will likely be at an increased risk from exposure to extreme heat due to climate change.

New Hampshire

– All-time highest temperature: 106° F (Nashua 2 Nnw on July 4, 1911)

– All-time lowest temperature: -50° F (Mount Washington on Jan. 22, 1885)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.07 inches (Mount Washington on Oct.20–21, 1996)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 49.3 inches (Mount Washington on Feb. 25, 1969)

New Hampshire’s “100-Hour Snowstorm of February 1969” produced record snowfall for New Hampshire. Even the neighboring states of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, and Vermont were affected by the massive snowstorm.

New Jersey

– All-time highest temperature: 110° F (Runyon on July 10, 1936)

– All-time lowest temperature: -34° F (River Vale on Jan. 5, 1904)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.81 inches (Tuckerton 2 Ne on Aug. 19–20, 1939)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 32 inches (Rutherford on Dec. 14, 1915)

According to New Jersey State climatologist David Robinson, several factors contributed to River Vale recording the state’s coldest day. Two of the biggest reasons were River Vale’s unique location and barren landscape. To top that off, River Vale had some heavy snowfall on the same day that made the location excessively cold in January 1904.

New Mexico

– All-time highest temperature: 122° F (Waste Isolt’n Pilot Plt on June 27, 1994)

– All-time lowest temperature: -50° F (Gavilan on Feb. 1, 1951)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.28 inches (Lake Maloya on May 18–19, 1955)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 41 inches (Kelly Ranch on Feb. 3, 1964)

While New Mexico is known for its dry, desert environment, it averages fairly low temperatures during the peak of winter. But on Feb. 1, 1951, Gavilan in north Albuquerque experienced an Alaska-like winter at -50 degrees.

New York

– All-time highest temperature: 108° F (Troy on July 22, 1926)

– All-time lowest temperature: -52° F (Old Forge on Feb. 18, 1979)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 13.57 inches (Islip-Long Island MacArthur Airport on Aug. 12–13, 2014)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 49 inches (Watertown on Nov. 14–15, 1900)

The historic Islip, Long Island, flash flooding on Aug. 12–13, 2014, took place after a torrential downpour. Several expressways, streets, and houses were completely water-logged. Countless crews had to work around the clock to pump out all the water.

North Carolina

– All-time highest temperature: 110° F (Fayetteville Regional Airport Grannis Field on Aug. 21, 1983)

– All-time lowest temperature: -34° F (Mt. Mitchell on Jan. 21, 1985)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 22.22 inches (Altapass on July 15–16, 1916)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 36 inches (Mt. Mitchell on March 13, 1993)

After heavy rainfall lashed North Carolina, the French Broad and Swannanoa rivers started overflowing, resulting in the “Great Flood of 1916.” The exact number of people who died during this deluge is still unknown, but it’s estimated that at least a few dozen people lost their lives. Houses, warehouses, and industrial plants along the French Broad were almost underwater.

North Dakota

– All-time highest temperature: 121° F (Steele 4N on July 6, 1936)

– All-time lowest temperature: -60° F (Parshall on Feb. 15, 1936)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 8.1 inches (Litchville 2NW on June 29, 1975)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 27 inches (Minot International Airport on April 27, 1984)

Parshall became intolerably frigid in February 1936 at -60 degrees Fahrenheit. Interestingly, this recording was made by an unnamed coal-miner, who had volunteered to be a weather observer, with the help of a special (mercury-thallium alloy) thermometer.

Ohio

– All-time highest temperature: 113° F (Gallipolis on July 21, 1934)

– All-time lowest temperature: -39° F (Milligan on Feb. 10, 1899)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 10.75 inches (Lockington Dam (near Sidney, Shelby Co.) on Aug.7-8, 1995)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 30 inches (Warren 3 S on April 20, 1901)

During the statewide 1934 heat wave, residents of Gallipolis, a village in Ohio, bore the brunt of the highest temperature ever recorded in the state. Residents left their furnace-like houses in the hopes of finding a shady spot to cool off, while many slept on their rooftops, porches, or lawns. The oppressive heat made the death toll climb to 160 from July 20–26. An extreme heat wave during July 2019 made the mercury levels increase to 112 degrees in northern Ohio.

Oklahoma

– All-time highest temperature: 120° F (Poteau on Aug. 10, 1936)

– All-time lowest temperature: -31° F (Nowata on Feb. 10, 2011)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 15.68 inches (Enid on Oct. 11, 1973)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 27 inches (Spavinaw on Feb. 9–10, 2011)

The deadly 1973 flood in Oklahoma had started with relentless rainfall and ended only after killing nine people. According to The Oklahoman, in a desperate attempt to flee from the surging water levels, residents had cut holes through their walls to climb up on rooftops. Several others tried to take shelter in their attics as their houses started filling up with water.

Oregon

– All-time highest temperature: 119° F (Moody Farms Agrimet on Jun. 29, 2021 and Pelton Dam on Aug. 10, 1898)

– All-time lowest temperature: -54° F (Seneca on Feb. 10, 1933)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.77 inches (Nehalem 9 NE on Nov. 6, 2006)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 47 inches (Hood River Experiment Station on Jan. 9, 1980)

On June 29, 2021, Moody Farms Agirmet tied Pelton Dam for the hottest summer day ever recorded in Oregon. Pelton Dam set the record first in 1898.

Pennsylvania

– All-time highest temperature: 111° F (Phoenixville 1 E on July 10, 1936)

– All-time lowest temperature: -42° F (Smethport on Jan. 5, 1904)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 13.5 inches (York 3 SSW Pump Station on June 22, 1972)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 38 inches (Morgantown on March 20, 1958)

Tropical storm Agnes unleashed its fury on Pennsylvania in 1972 by claiming the lives of 48 people in the state and causing damages worth an astounding $2 billion. According to The Evening News, Susquehanna River, which has a normal volume of 23 billion gallons a day, began overflowing rapidly into Harrisburg as its volume increased to 650 billion gallons two days after the state experienced its most torrential downpour.

Rhode Island

– All-time highest temperature: 104° F (Providence on Aug. 2, 1975)

– All-time lowest temperature: -28° F (Wood River Junction on Jan. 11, 1942)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 12.13 inches (Westerly 1 W on Sept. 16–17, 1932)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 30 inches (Woonsocket on Feb. 7, 1978)

The blizzard of 1978 in Rhode Island turned a seemingly normal Monday into a historical record of the highest snowfall the state had ever experienced. The snowfall began at 10 a.m. Monday and didn’t stop for 36 hours. It was believed that around 55 inches of snow accumulated in different parts of the state.

South Carolina

– All-time highest temperature: 113° F (Columbia Univ. of S.C. on June 29, 2012)

– All-time lowest temperature: -19° F (Caesars Head on Jan. 21, 1985)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.8 inches (Myrtle Beach on Sept. 16, 1999)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 24 inches (Rimini 2 SSW on Feb.9–10, 1973)

The summer 2012 heat wave was responsible for at least 82 deaths across the U.S. It was reported that South Carolina was exposed to the worst portions of this heat wave on June 29. The city continued to record the same temperature for 11 days straight at 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

South Dakota

– All-time highest temperature: 120° F (Fort Pierre 17 WSW on July 15, 2006)

– All-time lowest temperature: -58° F (McIntosh 6 SE on Feb.17, 1936)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 8.74 inches (Groton on May 6, 2007)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 52 inches (Lead on March 14, 1973)

Record heat in 2006 resulted in the state’s highest temperature in Fort Pierre, a city in Stanley County. The heat wave during July 2006 was so intense in South Dakota, Kansas, and Nebraska that it ended up disrupting transportation links and straining electric power grids.

Tennessee

– All-time highest temperature: 113° F (Perryville on Aug. 9, 1930)

– All-time lowest temperature: -32° F (Mountain City on Dec. 30, 1917)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 20.7 inches (McEwen on Aug. 21, 2021)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 30 inches (Mt. Leconte on March 14, 1993)

Intense rainfall during a storm on August 21, 2021, devastated the region between Waverly and McEwen, Tennessee about 60 miles west of Nashville. The resulting flash flooding killed more than 20 people.

Texas

– All-time highest temperature: 120° F (Seymour 3NW on Aug.12, 1936)

– All-time lowest temperature: -23° F (Tulia Near on Feb.12, 1899)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 42 inches (Alvin on July 25–26, 1979)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 26 inches (Hillsboro on Dec. 20–21, 1929)

The sweltering heat wave of 1936 claimed the lives of 5,000 people across the U.S. but didn’t receive widespread coverage by leading newspapers at the time. During the 2019 heat wave in the state, Galveston’s temperature stayed at 100 degrees for 40 hours. The heat felt even more stifling due to high humidity levels.

Utah

– All-time highest temperature: 117° F (St. George on July 5, 1985)

– All-time lowest temperature: -50° F (East Portal on Jan. 5, 1913)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 5.08 inches (Deer Creek Dam on Feb. 1, 1963)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 38 inches (Alta on Dec. 2, 1982)

Utah is famous for its ski resorts and ample amount of snowfall during winters, but summers can get unbearably hot. St. George’s arid weather makes it far warmer than other parts of Utah, thanks to the fact that it is located in the Mojave Desert, which explains why it holds the record at 117 degrees. During the summer of 2019, Salt Lake City and other parts of the state experienced stifling heat after a high of 103 degrees was recorded in July.

Vermont

– All-time highest temperature: 107° F (Vernon on July 7, 1912)

– All-time lowest temperature: -50° F (Bloomfield on Dec. 30, 1933)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 9.92 inches (Mount Mansfield on Sept.17, 1999)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 42 inches (Jay Peak on Feb.5, 1995)

Bloomfield, a town with a tiny population of 221 people (as of the 2010 census), recorded the state’s most unbearably cold temperature in 1933. Normally, the average temperature during winter in the state ranges between 2 degrees to 12 degrees.

Virginia

– All-time highest temperature: 110° F (Balcony Falls on July 15, 1954)

– All-time lowest temperature: -30° F (Mount Lake Biological Station on Jan. 21, 1985)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.28 inches (Williamsburg 2 N on Sept. 16, 1999)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 33.5 inches (Luray 5 E on March 3, 1994)

Hurricane Floyd caused four deaths in Virginia in 1999 and cost the state $150 million after severely damaging thousands of houses, businesses, and crops. Hundreds of residents had to be evacuated as the water levels increased to several feet. The hurricane affected Williamsburg, Richmond, and other parts of the state like Hanover County and Southampton County.

Washington

– All-time highest temperature: 120° F (Hanford on Jun. 29, 2021)

– All-time lowest temperature: -48° F (Winthrop 1 WSW on Dec. 30, 1968)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.26 inches (Mount Mitchell #2 on Nov. 23-24, 1986)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 65 inches (Crystal Mountain Ski Resort on Feb. 24, 1994)

Crystal Mountain, the biggest ski resort in Washington State, is located in the Cascade Range, only two hours away from Seattle. After breaking records for the highest snowfall within 24 hours in 1994, the resort was covered in more than 7 feet of snow within a week in February 2019. A full 31.5 inches of snow fell In a single day.

West Virginia

– All-time highest temperature: 112° F (Moorefield 1 SSE on Aug.4, 1930)

– All-time lowest temperature: -37° F (Lewisburg 3 N on Dec.30, 1917)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 12.02 inches (Brushy Run on June 18, 1949)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 35 inches (Flat Top on Jan.27–28, 1998)

A massive blizzard struck West Virginia Jan. 20, 1978—it shut down the government for an entire day and paralyzed Kanawha Valley. However, the snowfall recorded back then still doesn’t compare to the all-time highest record of 35 inches in Flat Top in 1998.

Wisconsin

– All-time highest temperature: 114° F (Wisconsin Dells on July 13, 1936)

– All-time lowest temperature: -55° F (Couderay 7 W on Feb. 4, 1996)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.72 inches (Mellen 4 NE on June 24, 1946)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 26 inches (Neillsville 3ESE on Dec. 26–27, 1904)

From Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 1996, Arctic temperatures swept across the Upper Mississippi River Valley. Wisconsin experienced its coldest and most hostile weather in Couderay Feb. 4. Situated in Sawyer County, the small and nondescript village was the victim of a frigid air mass that settled into the region and resulted in the record low temperature in Wisconsin.

Wyoming

– All-time highest temperature: 115° F (Basin on Aug. 8, 1983)

– All-time lowest temperature: -66° F (Riverside Ranger Station, Yellowstone National Park) on Feb. 9, 1933)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 6.06 inches (Cheyenne WSFO Airport on Aug. 1, 1985)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 49 inches (Hunters Station on March 21, 1924)

Yellowstone National Park stands out with its unparalleled natural beauty that features geysers, hot springs, lush forests, and picturesque canyons. In the winter of 1933, around a mile away from the park’s west entrances, the temperature recorded was -66 degrees.

