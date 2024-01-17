ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KTVI) – More than 40 animals living in deplorable, bitter-cold conditions were rescued from a single property in Missouri on Sunday, deputies told Nexstar’s KTVI.

Rescuers shared pictures and videos that underscored the disturbing conditions they encountered at the home in St. Clair, about 50 miles southwest of St. Louis.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it started as a welfare check around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The deputy was able to escort the homeowner to his patrol unit to be transported to a warming station set up at St. Clair City Hall. That’s when first responders discovered the animals living in what they described as deplorable conditions.

Deputies called on animal rescue volunteers for the rescue. Some of those volunteers from various local shelters, including Shannon Reed and James Smith, described the conditions as the worst they’d ever seen.

“Dogs everywhere, dogs living in their own feces, locked in RVs. Dogs living with decomposing dogs,” Reed said.

Smith, an exotic animal expert at nearby Wild Animal Adventure, said the things they saw were traumatic and heartbreaking.

“Nothing prepares you for seeing it in person. It’s the stuff nightmares are made out of,” Smith said.

They were able to seize 19 dogs, 18 goats, three turkeys, two chickens, one duck, one rabbit, one cow, and one monkey.

KTVI stopped by the house Tuesday to try to speak with the owner. A dog was heard barking and cat was seen, but no one came outside.

Nola Wilkins, a spokesperson for Paws SOS Franklin County, helped lead the rescue effort.

“I can’t really think about what I saw too much because I start crying,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins also called for those involved in situations like these to face harsher penalties.

“You can have video and you can know the person that did it and have all the information and nothing is done. They won’t charge anybody. We need stronger laws,” she said.

Wilkins said the community has rallied around these rescue efforts, paying off $5,000 in medical bills for the animals. She encourages people to donate and volunteer at their local shelters.