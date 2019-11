Monica Lewinsky is back in the spotlight, this time starring in a documentary on the impeachment of former president Bill Clinton.

A&E has confirmed that Lewinsky will take part in the six-part series.

It will focus on the events and proceedings in one of the biggest scandals in American politics.

The documentary will also give more insight on the president’s affair with Lewinsky.

The series will air on Sunday, November 18, 20 years to the date after Clinton was impeached.