Monday is National Technology Day

(KRQE)- Monday it’s National Technology Day, a day to recognize the way tech is constantly changing the world.

Whether you can’t be without your smartphone, your home just wouldn’t’ be a home without your virtual assistant, or you are eyeing the future of autonomous cars, technology is all around us and is ever-changing. As 2020 begins, and we look toward new inventions and advancements, remember all of those everyday items that make life easier and more connected.

Jobs in the tech field are also considered to be the strongest and fastest-growing sectors.

