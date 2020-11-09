Mistrial declared in Mark Redwine trial

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a Durango father accused of murdering his son. Mark Redwine is accused of killing his 13-year-old son Dylan in 2012 during a court-ordered visit.

Jury selection began last week but a judge declared a mistrial after the District Attorney made allegations against Redwine’s attorney. While details are limited, it’s related to a call made from the La Plata County jail. At this point, it’s unknown when the case will move forward.

