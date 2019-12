MISSOURI (KRQE) – A Missouri family is taking Christmas spirit to a new level with a jam-packed front lawn full of festive inflatables.

The family says this annual tradition has been growing for the last eight years with 50 inflatable characters this year. Eight to ten hours is how long the Hughes family spend unboxing and inflating the characters.

They say the hardest part was making room for the new additions. The display is a holiday favorite for the neighborhood.