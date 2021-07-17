Missing University of Oklahoma professor found in Nevada

ESMERALDA COUNTY, Nev. (KFOR) – A University of Oklahoma professor who went missing in Nevada during a hike has been found. Ron Bolen’s daughter, Meredith Bolen, confirmed on Saturday that Bolen was found, is alive, and is being brought down from a mountain by rescue personnel.
Story continues below:
- COVID: US surgeon general warns over COVID-19 misinformation
- Money: What can I do if I didn’t get my child tax credit payment?
- Weather: Warm Saturday with more scattered storms
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico July 16 – July 22
- Investigation: Calls to police outline murder victim’s cry for help before his death
Bolan was last heard from on Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m., upon reaching Boundary Peak in Inyo National Forest. She said her father is dehydrated, but she was able to speak with him.
The Esmerelda County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. National Forestry Service conducted a search for Ron Bolen, who is an avid climber and well-traveled. He is being taken to a hospital, Meredith Bolen said.