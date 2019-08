(KRQE) – A scam alert is putting millions of smart-device owners at risk. Experts say it happens when you ask a device like Siri or Alexa to auto-dial a company phone number.

Scammers use fake customer service numbers, bumping them to the top of search results often by paying for ads. That means people end up talking to a scammer who is trying to get your personal information.

Experts suggest getting information from official company websites.