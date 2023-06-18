PONTIAC, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan woman has been convicted of killing her father with lye, a chemical drain cleaner.

On June 15, a jury found Megan Imirowicz guilty of killing her 64-year-old father, Konrad Imirowicz.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, on Oct. 1, 2021, Imirowicz threw lye on her sleeping father, causing chemical burns across his body.

Her father survived for five months in the hospital. He passed away three days after being taken off life support.

Imirowicz was 18 when she killed her father.

“This is a tragic case. The defendant lashed out in anger and wound up killing her father,”

said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. “I commend the prosecution team for the tremendous work that went into the prosecution and securing justice for the victim

in this case.”

Imirowicz was found guilty on charges of unlawful possession or use of harmful devices or irritants causing death, and domestic violence.

She is set to be sentenced on July 25, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.