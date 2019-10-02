Michigan real estate agent’s ‘Scream’ listing photos go viral

(KRQE)- One Michigan real estate agent created a house listing that definitely stands out from the rest.

James Pyle dressed up as the popular Halloween horror Ghostface villain from “Scream” and took photos of himself inside the four-bedroom, one-bathroom house that’s for sale on website Zillow. He can be seen in several of the listings photos casually raking the yard, hiding behind curtains and peeking from the closet.

Pyle says he did it because Halloween is one of his favorite holidays and he wanted others to have some fun while looking at the listing. The listing which has been on the website for four days now has over one million views.