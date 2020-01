WESTLAND, MI (KRQE)- A man in Michigan found $27,000 on the ground right outside of a bank’s drive-through ATM. It happened at Westland Federal Credit Union in Westland, Michigan.

Surveillance video shows George Condash pick up a plastic container filled with money then going inside the bank and return it to employees. The money was discovered to be accidentally left behind by a security guard unloading it from an armored car.