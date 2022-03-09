LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from the Enforcement and Removal Office in Harlingen removed a man from the United States that is wanted for homicide in Mexico.
Rafael Silverio Rojas Estefania, a 26-year-old Mexican national, was transported back to Mexican authorities on Thursday, March 3 at the Lincoln/Juarez Bridge in Laredo. An arrest warrant was issued against Rojas Estefania on Oct. 29, 2018, by authorities in Guanajuato, Mexico.
This is the fourth time Rojas Estefania has been removed from the United States.
In July 2017, Rojas-Estefania was removed from the United States after being encountered by U.S. Border Patrol.
Rojas-Estefania was removed two more times in 2020.
The Laredo Police Department arrested Rojas Esefania three times for assault in 2021.