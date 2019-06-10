Meryle Streep says acting is her form of therapy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 29: Meryl Streep attends the “Big Little Lies” Season 2 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)

Meryl Streep is opening up about how her acting career has benefited her.

The legendary actress told the Sydney Morning Herald that her acting has “always been a great form of therapy.” The 69-year-old Oscar winner says she often felt very misunderstood when she was a young woman.

Streep says acting is therapeutic because the more she tries to understand the women she’s playing, the more she understands herself. Streep also says it’s important for Hollywood to continue making films based on the lives of women.