Meryle Streep says acting is her form of therapy

Meryl Streep is opening up about how her acting career has benefited her.
The legendary actress told the Sydney Morning Herald that her acting has “always been a great form of therapy.” The 69-year-old Oscar winner says she often felt very misunderstood when she was a young woman.
Streep says acting is therapeutic because the more she tries to understand the women she’s playing, the more she understands herself. Streep also says it’s important for Hollywood to continue making films based on the lives of women.