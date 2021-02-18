Meow Wolf’s ‘Omega Mart’ opens in Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, N.V. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf‘s Las Vegas exhibit is now open. Omega Mart took 13 years to finish. Creators say it took the work of more than 325 artists and includes four themed areas. The Las Vegas attraction also features dozens of art installations and portals. It’s only opening at 25% capacity for right now.

The Omega Mart exhibit is an interactive grocery store, made up in Meow Wolf’s signature mirage-like style. It’s fully stocked with surreal products like “Camel’s Barely Barley Sop” and cuts of “Masterpiece Meats.” Guests can also walk through installations like “Fractalife” and “Pulse,” which comprises line drawings that are meticulously intertwined and superimposed on 60 glass panels, and animated for a completely immersive experience.