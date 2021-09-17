Meow Wolf ‘Convergence Station’ opens in Denver

DENVER (KRQE) – Meow Wolf opened its newest and largest exhibition in Denver. One of two CEOs of Meow Wolf was on hand to welcome its first visitors.

“Today’s the day we’re opening up Convergence Station here in Denver, but this all started with Meow Wolf in New Mexico so we’re really hoping everybody comes up from New Mexico and checks us out,” said Ali Rubinstein, co-CEO and chief creative officer.

Once inside the Convergence Station, people experience everything from a futuristic flying car to a castle-like structure. Like Santa Fe, there are plenty of interactive features as well. Placed between two flyovers, Meow Wolf calls this a multiversal transit station on Earth.