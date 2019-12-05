Men claim to have driven cross-country in 27 hours

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Three men claim they’ve driven from New York to Los Angeles in just over a day.

Arne Toman, Douglas Tabbutt and Berkeley Chadwick say they started their drive in Manhattan at 12:57 a.m. on November 11 and say they pulled into their Redondo Beach hotel 27-hours and 25 minutes later.

If their claim is true, that means they’ve beaten the previous record for a cross country trip, 28-hours and 50 minutes. The group drove a Mercedez-Benz that was specially prepared for the trip with a turbocharged engine and upgrades to the exhaust.

The men say their highest speed reached was 193 miles an hour but their average speed was around 103 miles an hour. They also say they used almost 20 scouts to avoid police.

“Road and Track” was the first to report the claim.