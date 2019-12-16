Mega Millions winning numbers drawn Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The winning numbers of the $340 million Mega Millions Jackpot were drawn Friday, Dec. 13.
The numbers are 17 – 21 – 29 – 39 – 56 and Megaball 22.
Your chances of winning are about 1 in 302 million. Jason Kurland at Rivkin Radler, who is a lottery lawyer, says you need to take four main steps.
- Keep quiet. People will emerge from the shadows wanting a piece of your prize.
- Protect your ticket by signing the back of it immediately, in case you lose it.
- Don’t rush to the lottery headquarters the day you win.
- Decide how you want your winnings. You can choose between cash up-front or spreading it out over three decades.
Keep in mind that the IRS takes 24% before you get anything.