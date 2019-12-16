Mega Millions winning numbers drawn Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The winning numbers of the $340 million Mega Millions Jackpot were drawn Friday, Dec. 13.

The numbers are 17 – 21 – 29 – 39 – 56 and Megaball 22.

Your chances of winning are about 1 in 302 million. Jason Kurland at Rivkin Radler, who is a lottery lawyer, says you need to take four main steps.

Keep quiet. People will emerge from the shadows wanting a piece of your prize. Protect your ticket by signing the back of it immediately, in case you lose it. Don’t rush to the lottery headquarters the day you win. Decide how you want your winnings. You can choose between cash up-front or spreading it out over three decades.

Keep in mind that the IRS takes 24% before you get anything.