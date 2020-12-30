Mega Millions, Powerball finish year with 2nd highest jackpots

COLUMBIA, SC (WFLA) – What better way to end the train wreck of a year that 2020 has been than to win a whopping lottery jackpot? The last drawings of the year for both Mega Millions and Powerball have grown into the hundreds of millions. The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing was $376 million, but nobody matched all the needed numbers.

The Powerball jackpot on Wednesday is slightly less at $363 million. Those jackpots are the second-highest of the year for each lottery pool. The Mega Millions jackpot now rolls over to January 1st, where the estimated jackpot stands at $401 million, as of Wednesday. The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 303 million. The Powerball odds are one in 293 million.

