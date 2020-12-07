Mazda giving 50 sports cars to inspiring Americans

NATIONAL (KRQE) – Mazda is celebrating the heroes of the pandemic. In celebration of Mazda’s 100th anniversary, the company is giving 50 heroes a brand new Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Each vehicle is worth about $33,000. One of the lucky winnners so far is a Mississippi teacher named Triana Davis.

She was nominated for going above and beyond for her students. Davis printed homework packets and hand-delivered them. She also made gift bags to celebrate the fifth-grade graduation for her students.

