ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mattel will debut a limited-edition Barbie to commemorate Dia de los Muertos. The doll is decked out in apparel and face-paint inspired by the Mexican holiday.

Toy-maker Mattel says the doll is meant to honor the traditions, symbols and rituals of “Day of the Dead.” The Barbie hits store shelves Thursday and cost $75. It will also be available on Amazon.com, Target and Walmart.

Dia de los Muertos is celebrated between October 31 and November 2.