Mars Inc. pledges free Snickers if Halloween date is moved

TUCSON, AZ – APRIL 4: A box of large Snickers candy bars is on display at a Costco store April 4, 2008 in Tucson, Arizona. As the American economy slows down, consumers are increasingly turning to thrifty measures to push their money further. Costco stores sell items in bulk, often reducing costs. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

(KRQE) – Snickers is upping the ante on the ongoing movement to have the date of Halloween moved. Mars Incorporated, the maker of the candy has pledged to give away 1 million free Snickers bars if the date of Halloween is changed for October 31 to the last Saturday of October.

An online petition was started by the Halloween and Costume Association. As of Monday night, the petition has more than 100,000 signatures which means it will be brought to the White House for review.

Click here to view petition on Change.org.