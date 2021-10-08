Mark Redwine to be sentenced for murder of son

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The Colorado man who was found guilty of the murder of his son will be sentenced on Friday, October 8. A jury found Mark Redwine guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of his 13-year-old son Dylan.
In November of 2012, Dylan Redwine disappeared during a court-ordered visit with his father. During the trial, prosecutors said Mark killed Dylan in a fit of rage after the boy found photos of him engaged in sexual fetishes.
The 59-year-old faces up to 48 years in prison.